VIDEO: Vote Liberal Democrat in the council elections on 6 May

Earlier today, Ed Davey launched the Liberal Democrat 2021 local election campaign:

As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic the Liberal Democrats have been championing a caring recovery for the UK by putting communities first.

And in the last few months we’ve accomplished a lot!

Liberal Democrat councils have been working hard for their communities, doing things like:

✓ Delivering prescriptions to people self-isolating.

✓ Distributing smartphones to care home residents so they can stay in touch with loved ones when in-person visits are impossible.

✓ Getting laptops to disadvantaged children so they could continue to learn when they weren’t at school.

All over the country, Liberal Democrat councils are making a difference for their communities.

They also make a difference for our local environment.