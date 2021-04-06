VIDEO: Vote Liberal Democrat in the council elections on 6 May
Earlier today, Ed Davey launched the Liberal Democrat 2021 local election campaign:
As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic the Liberal Democrats have been championing a caring recovery for the UK by putting communities first.
And in the last few months we’ve accomplished a lot!
Liberal Democrat councils have been working hard for their communities, doing things like:
✓ Delivering prescriptions to people self-isolating.
✓ Distributing smartphones to care home residents so they can stay in touch with loved ones when in-person visits are impossible.
✓ Getting laptops to disadvantaged children so they could continue to learn when they weren’t at school.
All over the country, Liberal Democrat councils are making a difference for their communities.
They also make a difference for our local environment.
