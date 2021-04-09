The ward with one seat up for election and 13 candidates from the same party
An unlikely move in Kingston upon Thames, even for the Monster Raving Loony Party:
Hat-tip: JK Sees.
Unusual candidate moves from Labour too elsehwere:
An unlikely move in Kingston upon Thames, even for the Monster Raving Loony Party:
Hat-tip: JK Sees.
Unusual candidate moves from Labour too elsehwere:
All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.
Leave a Reply