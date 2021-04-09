Political

The ward with one seat up for election and 13 candidates from the same party

An unlikely move in Kingston upon Thames, even for the Monster Raving Loony Party:

Chessington ward statement of people nominated

Hat-tip: JK Sees.

Unusual candidate moves from Labour too elsehwere:

