Get the new Liberal Democrat virtual poster for Facebook

There’s a new ‘I’m voting Lib Dem’ frame you can use on your Facebook avatar ahead of the May elections. As currently modelled by me…

If you got to your profile and pick the option to update your profile picture, you should see an option to add a frame. Search for Liberal Democrats and bingo.

You can also set an automatic expiry date for the frame so that your photo reverts to normal after the elections.

Just like putting up a poster in your window or garden, this is a great way to show support for the party and encourage more people to vote for us.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis