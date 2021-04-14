Political

Get the new Liberal Democrat virtual poster for Facebook

Mark Pack Facebook header

There’s a new ‘I’m voting Lib Dem’ frame you can use on your Facebook avatar ahead of the May elections. As currently modelled by me…

If you got to your profile and pick the option to update your profile picture, you should see an option to add a frame. Search for Liberal Democrats and bingo.

You can also set an automatic expiry date for the frame so that your photo reverts to normal after the elections.

Just like putting up a poster in your window or garden, this is a great way to show support for the party and encourage more people to vote for us.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.