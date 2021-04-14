“Much also will be made of the fact that I have a past conviction…” – an unusual election leaflet

One for the ‘very unusual election leaflets’ pile, courtesy of a Conservative candidate in Cambridgeshire:

As the BBC reported of the firearms offence at the time:

Jonathan Farmer, 57, of South Brink, Wisbech, was handed a 21-month jail term, suspended for two years. He denied the offence, saying the World War Two German Walther PPK pistol was kept as an antique. He was convicted at Cambridge Crown Court in July. Farmer was also ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work. A forfeiture order was made over the gun.

Good luck (and thanks for highlighting the leaflet) to Lorna Dupre, the Lib Dem group leader, who Jonathan Farmer is standing against.

