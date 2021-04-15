The council seat up for election in May that has no candidates

Only four seats in this year’s local elections are going completely uncontested, three of which are in the Isles of Scilly. One of them isn’t just uncontested, it’s got no candidates at all. Rather that someone being elected without a need for votes, a new election is now going to have to be held:

All rather different from the ward in London where there is one seat up for election and thirteen candidates from the same party.

Hat-tip: Democracy Club.

