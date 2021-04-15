Political

The council seat up for election in May that has no candidates

Only four seats in this year’s local elections are going completely uncontested, three of which are in the Isles of Scilly. One of them isn’t just uncontested, it’s got no candidates at all. Rather that someone being elected without a need for votes, a new election is now going to have to be held:

Council-of-the-Isles-of-Scilly-Bryher-parish-statement-of-candidates-nominated-2021

All rather different from the ward in London where there is one seat up for election and thirteen candidates from the same party.

Hat-tip: Democracy Club.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.