10,400 postal ballot papers being replaced after missing party logos

Unusual news from Gosport Council:

Postal voters in Gosport are being sent replacement ballot papers for the forthcoming borough council election, following a printing error.

This year, Gosport voters will be choosing candidates in borough council, county council and police commissioner elections.

Rather than attend polling stations on 6 May, almost 10,400 residents have decided to vote by post. They have been sent packs with three ballot papers – one for each of the three elections.

But a printing mistake meant that one of the three ballot papers – the one for Gosport Borough Council – did not have party logos on it, and was therefore not legally valid.

So replacement borough council ballot papers are being sent out. The county and police commissioner ballot papers are valid and not affected.

Local elections are run by an official called the returning officer. The returning officer for the Gosport elections, Graeme Jesty, said: “Unfortunately, the printing error on the borough council ballot paper was not spotted during a final check.

“I’m very sorry for this, and I apologise to postal voters for the error and the inconvenience.”