Sarah Green selected by Lib Dems for Chesham and Amersham

While we are waiting for the results to start coming in from this May’s huge round of elections, here is news of the next big electoral contest coming up: the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

Sarah Green has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate. Here’s what the announcement email said about her:

Sarah runs her own training company helping clients across the UK and overseas.

Sarah campaigned alongside thousands of others to keep Britain in the EU. Sarah went on to become a key organiser in the fight to stop Brexit.

Sarah has been a party member for 16 years. She joined the Liberal Democrats over its principled stand against the war in Iraq. She has been campaigning to get Lib Dems elected up and down the country ever since.

Sarah’s priorities are: Ensuring that nobody is left behind in the Covid-19 recovery. Safeguarding our environment for future generations. Securing proper investment in public services. And ending violence against women.



She’s also just the sort of person that makes campaigning fun, so do find time to help remotely or in person if you safely can. Especially as, with the Lib Dems finishing a good and clear second in the seat in 2019, it’s a by-election with real potential.

Details on how to help Sarah and her campaign are here.

