Candidate left off some ballot papers in North Wales

Stories of problems with the printing of ballot papers are a regrettably regular feature of each year’s main round of elections. Usually, the errors are flaws such as logos missing and often are spotted when postal ballots go out, making the error easier to rectify. (There’s usually time to reissue postal ballot papers.)

However this year has, in addition to a case of missing logos, brought a rather more serious sounding error from Wales:

A printing error has meant some regional ballot papers for the Senedd election across north Wales left out a candidate. The voting papers for the north Wales list seat in Arfon and Anglesey did not include independent candidate Michelle Brown. Returning officers said voters were being given the chance to vote for the full list at polling stations. Correct ballot papers are being issued in other parts of the region.

Every now and again sometimes (including sometimes myself) suggests that drafts of ballot papers should be published in order to reduce the risk of an error making it through to the voters. It would be sensible for the Electoral Commission to look again at the safeguards in place that are meant to catch such errors.

Hat-tip: Andrew Joyce.

Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

