Friday 4pm: live podcast on electoral reform
I’m teaming up with Cllr John Potter of the Lib Dem Pod for another live event this Friday. We’ll be looking at electoral reform with Wendy Chamberlain MP and Lord Paul Tyler.
We’ll be taking live questions from the audience, but if you can’t make it on Friday a recording will be available through both the Lib Dem Pod and Never Mind The Bar Chart channels after.
Our previous live event was on cross-party cooperation, which you can listen to here.
