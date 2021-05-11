Verification of ballot papers at an election count. Photograph from Coventry City Council, used under the CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license.

I’m teaming up with Cllr John Potter of the Lib Dem Pod for another live event this Friday. We’ll be looking at electoral reform with Wendy Chamberlain MP and Lord Paul Tyler.

We’ll be taking live questions from the audience, but if you can’t make it on Friday a recording will be available through both the Lib Dem Pod and Never Mind The Bar Chart channels after.

Our previous live event was on cross-party cooperation, which you can listen to here.

