Conservative candidate blunder set to cost over £1m

It is going to cost over £1 million to run a new election for the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) due to the Conservative candidate winning the most votes but also being disqualified from holding the post.

Despite the nomination paperwork making clear the responsibility on candidates to check that they are not disqualified from being an elected PCC, the winning Conservative candidate, Jonathon Seed, is disqualified as he has a conviction.

Returning officer Terence Herbert is now seeking legal advice and will set out the process for a fresh election… Mr Herbert said “Given this unprecedented situation and given the circumstances, I will be seeking legal advice on the next steps and at that point I will be able to make any statements necessary about the position. “If the post of the PCC is vacant, if someone is disqualified or does not sign the declaration, then the post will be defined as vacant and an election will be called.” [BBC]

Liberal Democrat Liz Webster finished second in the election, getting through to the final round against Jonathan Seed.

