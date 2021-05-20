The problems in the Labour Party since its defeat at the Hartlepool by-election are all the more striking when you remember that it wasn’t a surprising defeat. The 2019 results and the by-election polls had both pointed that way. Yet it was the reality of votes being counted up that triggered a crisis.

Now there’s a chance for another by-election to cause another crisis. This time it is Chesham and Amersham and this time it is Boris Johnson at risk.

If, but only if, there is enough help for the Liberal Democrat campaign to make that happen and elect Sarah Green.

Her campaign has got off to a great start:

The consistent feedback from people out on the ground is ‘this is just like places where we’ve pulled off dramatic swings to win’. That’s been exactly my experience too.

But those wins have come off the back of a surge of people helping.

With COVID-19, of course, there are some people for whom going to help is not safe or sensible. Which means that for those of us who can go and help in person, it’s all the more important that we do. And then make an extra trip to make up for someone who would love to go but can’t.

Remote help is also possible on the phones and with donations.

Help make something very special happen.

