PODCAST – Why electoral reform matters and how to get more of it

The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts is another special live show with the Lib Dem Pod team. This time we looked at proportional representation with Lib Dem Parliamentarians Wendy Chamberlain and Paul Tyler.

Why is proportional representation (PR) a good thing? Does it matter which version of PR is used? What’s the route to securing it for more elections in the UK? How much should the party talk about it? Find out the answers to all these and more in the show:

