Brian Mathew selected by Lib Dems for new Wiltshire PCC election

The Wiltshire Gazette and Herald reports on the Lib Dem selection for the new Police and Crime Commissioner election coming up in Wiltshire and Swindon:

Wiltshire and Swindon Liberal Democrats have switched their candidate for the re-run of the Wiltshire and Swindon Police and Crime Commissioner election in August. They have today announced that Wiltshire councillor Dr Brian Mathew will replace their previous candidate Liz Webster who is not seeking the nomination for personal and family reasons. The re-run was called after the Conservative Party disbarred their candidate Jonathon Seed for the poll on May 6, saying that a 30-year-old drink driving conviction meant he would not be able to take up the post.

Liz Webster said:

This was an exhausting election campaign and the prospect of another three months of campaigning simply does not work for me for personal and family reasons. So I am disappointed to say that I am stepping away from the candidacy, but I will still be working with the campaign team and I am delighted my good friend Cllr Dr Brian Mathew is stepping up… ‎Brian will make an outstanding Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon. He fought strongly to win this post five years ago and has been an active and respected participant on the Police and Crime Panel for the last four years. I will do all I can to get him elected.

Brian Mathew said:

Liz’s campaign captured the public imagination and if justice were being done she would have been declared the winner of the first election. I am determined to build on her great work. As a longstanding member of the Police and Crime Panel, I understand the responsibilities of the Police and Crime Commissioner and what it takes to serve our residents and communities. I have a clear, practical programme to make our streets, homes and communities safer places to live, work and visit.‎ I want our police to be more visible in our communities and work more closely with councils, community safety volunteers and civic groups to achieve that goal. I will review decisions taken to close police stations, harness technology to fight crime online and on our streets and recognise that the environment matters in everything we do. My focus will also be taking effective action to prevent crime and engaging with young people who may be heading down the wrong path.

