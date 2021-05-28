Jo Conchie selected by Lib Dems for Batley and Spen by-election

Yorkshire Live reports:

The Liberal Democrats have announced that TV producer and campaigner Jo Conchie will stand as their candidate in the Batley and Spen by election. The by election will take place on July 1 after Tracy Brabin vacated the seat to become West Yorkshire mayor. Ms Conchie, who is also a community volunteer, said her first priority would be to “ensure that our small towns and villages are no longer neglected”. “I am delighted to have been selected to represent the Liberal Democrats in the Batley and Spen by-election,” she said. “My family are based in Birkenshaw and I’ve seen the entire constituency change drastically over the last two decades. With the Tory government and the Labour councils focusing their attention on Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield, we’re not getting our fair share here in Batley and Spen.

Jo Conchie won one of the Liberal Democrat community champions awards last year for her work in the local community. She set up a new local organisation to help people cope during the Covid-19 lockdowns, with a team of volunteers taking calls from vulnerable people and referrals from the council, NHS services, care workers, GPs and agencies like Age UK.

As she said:

Look for opportunities to help people. Find out what is missing and fill the gap. Don’t wait for other people to start something.

