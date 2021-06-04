Tom Gordon is new Lib Dem candidate for Batley and Spen
The BBC reports:
The party said its previous candidate, Jo Conchie, was unable to stand in the 1 July poll due to health issues.
Tom Gordon, a councillor in neighbouring Wakefield, has been selected to take her place.
The election was triggered after the previous MP, Labour’s Tracy Brabin, had to stand down when she was elected as West Yorkshire’s mayor.
Mr Gordon, who was born in West Yorkshire and is leader of Wakefield’s Liberal Democrat group, said he was “delighted” to have been selected.
All progressive parties should stand aside in Batley by election to give Kim L a clear run. Otherwise the Tories will steal it and boost the standing of this atrocious right wing government