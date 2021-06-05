Camden and Lib Dem legend Flick Rea retiring from Camden Council
Camden Liberal Democrats have announced that Flick Rea is standing down as a councillor:
With heartfelt gratitude for her incredible 35 years of service, Flick Rea will be stepping down as Liberal Democrat councillor for Fortune Green ward.
Flick has been a tireless champion for the people of Camden and will continue to be a driving force in the Lib Dems. We are grateful for her years of service and her continued leadership.
There will now be a by-election for the Fortune Green seat.
We’re delighted to announce Nancy Jirira as our candidate.
Nancy is a well-known NHS nurse and campaigner in Fortune Green. She became a local hero after her appearance on the BBC’s Hospital programme.
Flick said, “Being a councillor for 35 years has been such a large part of my life. I have been deeply privileged to have had the opportunity to represent you at Camden Town Hall and I thank you for showing your confidence in me by voting for me at nine consecutive elections!
“Fortune Green deserves the best and I recommend that you elect my wonderful friend, neighbour and colleague Nancy Jirira at the forthcoming by-election to replace me.
“Nancy is strong, brave, and committed to making the world, particularly here in Camden, a better, kinder, fairer place.
“Thank you for your support for so many years”
Flick has been a Camden and Lib Dem legend for decades. You can get a flavour of what makes her so special in the interview I did nearly a decade back:
“I can’t stop a war but I can get your dustbins emptied.” That sort of cheerful understanding of the limit – and also the power – of local political activity has been a hallmark of Flick Rea’s political career. Always good for a chat about wider issues and impressively effective at getting the small things done in her ward which foolish people belittle and wise people cherish for their cumulative impact on people’s lives.You can read the full piece here.
Thank you for so much Flick (and not only those ace chocolate desserts!)
