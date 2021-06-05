Camden and Lib Dem legend Flick Rea retiring from Camden Council

Camden Liberal Democrats have announced that Flick Rea is standing down as a councillor:

With heartfelt gratitude for her incredible 35 years of service, Flick Rea will be stepping down as Liberal Democrat councillor for Fortune Green ward.

Flick has been a tireless champion for the people of Camden and will continue to be a driving force in the Lib Dems. We are grateful for her years of service and her continued leadership.

There will now be a by-election for the Fortune Green seat.

We’re delighted to announce Nancy Jirira as our candidate.

Nancy is a well-known NHS nurse and campaigner in Fortune Green. She became a local hero after her appearance on the BBC’s Hospital programme.

Flick said, “Being a councillor for 35 years has been such a large part of my life. I have been deeply privileged to have had the opportunity to represent you at Camden Town Hall and I thank you for showing your confidence in me by voting for me at nine consecutive elections!

“Fortune Green deserves the best and I recommend that you elect my wonderful friend, neighbour and colleague Nancy Jirira at the forthcoming by-election to replace me.

“Nancy is strong, brave, and committed to making the world, particularly here in Camden, a better, kinder, fairer place.

“Thank you for your support for so many years”