Lembit Öpik expelled from Lib Dems for advising Conservatives

Nation.Cymru reports:

A former leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats has been expelled from the party for advising the Tories on how to beat them, it has been reported… In the run up to the Senedd election, he spoke at a ‘How to Stop the Lib Dems with Lembit Öpik’ event organised by the Conservative Party. He was introduced by former Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling, Conservative Member of Parliament for Epsom and Ewell… “I gravitate towards common sense and liberty,’ says Lembit Öpik. “Sadly, If the modern day Lib Dem party has its way, there’ll be a deficit of both in Councils, constituencies and the Commons. “I’m keen to share my thoughts on a cure for this malaise, as there’s currently no vaccine against stupidity.”

The very first TV interview I did was as a young student activist at a Liberal Democrat conference. It was arranged by Lembit, and he was kind, thoughtful and encouraging through the process. It is why he was once a popular, rising star in the party, and at the heart of a successful drive to improve the party’s membership recruitment. He also pulled off an impressive feat in being a politician from north east England who went to win a selection in a rural Welsh constituency for a Lib Dem held Parliamentary seat. Lembit Öpik even became the only Lib Dem MP ever to have a regular column in the Daily Sport.

But it’s been a long time since he and the party got on well with each other. He twice ran unsuccessfully for Party President, lost his seat in 2010, twice didn’t become the party’s candidate for London Mayor (comparing himself to Nelson Mandela after one of those bids) and started praising Jeremy Corbyn.

