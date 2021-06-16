2 days left to elect Sarah Green

It’s eve of poll and I’m off to Chesham and Amersham again shortly to help make Sarah Green the next Liberal Democrat MP.

(Quick political trivia question: can you name the last two female Liberal / Alliance / Lib Dem MPs in Buckinghamshire? You’re better than me if you can without looking it up.)

The media are starting to wake up to what is happening:

The Liberal Democrats are close to an upset in the safe Conservative seat of Chesham & Amersham at a by-election tomorrow, the party’s internal polling has shown. Figures obtained by The Times suggest that the Lib Dems could gain 41 per cent of the vote compared with 45 per cent for the Tories. [The Times]

THE TORIES are on the brink of losing a rock-solid Blue seat in a major blow for Boris Johnson. Panicked Conservative insiders say they fear the Lib Dems are on the verge of snatching Chesham & Amersham in the by-election on Thursday. [The Sun]

Internal party polling shows the Lib Dems are fast closing on the Conservatives in the Chesham and Amershan by-election race, with one party analyst “confident” they can claim an upset victory. [City A.M.]

Although there is one contrarian, Nick Tyrone in The Spectator:

The Lib Dems are miles away from being able to cause such an upset … The Conservatives aren’t worried and for good reason … the Lib Dems will lose on Thursday, most likely fairly badly.

Here’s how you can help make that look rather foolish.

