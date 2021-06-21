Political

The 8 bills Lib Dem MPs are putting to Parliament

As well as Sarah Green taking up her seat in Parliament today, Lib Dem MPs are tabling a set of bills which show just how different things could be with the Liberal Democrats:

Lib Dem Whips account tweets list of eight bills being tabled by Lib Dem MPs

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.