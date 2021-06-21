PODCAST – What Chesham and Amersham tells us about the future for the Liberal Democrats
Lib Dems love by-elections. Lib Dems love winning by-elections. And Lib Dems love getting excited after by-elections.
So to help us all calibrate our levels of excitement after Sarah Green’s victory in Chesham and Amersham, it’s great to welcome back to Never Mind The Bar Charts, Paula Surridge, senior lecturer at Bristol University and an expert in how values are driving political choices in modern Britain.
Show notes
- Brexit, British politics and values: Paula’s article looking at how Brexit is still shaping British politics.
- The British General Election of 2019 by Rob Ford, Tim Bale, Will Jennings and Paula Surridge: Amazon / Waterstones.*
- Paula’s previous appearance on the show, looking at what the data from 2019 general election says about the future for the Lib Dems.
- Paula Surridge on Twitter.
