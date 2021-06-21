Political

PODCAST – What Chesham and Amersham tells us about the future for the Liberal Democrats

Sarah Green

Lib Dems love by-elections. Lib Dems love winning by-elections. And Lib Dems love getting excited after by-elections.

So to help us all calibrate our levels of excitement after Sarah Green’s victory in Chesham and Amersham, it’s great to welcome back to Never Mind The Bar Charts, Paula Surridge, senior lecturer at Bristol University and an expert in how values are driving political choices in modern Britain.

Show notes

