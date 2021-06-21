Liberal Democrats move out of Great George Street HQ

With accidental but poetic timing, on the day new MP Sarah Green was sworn in at Parliament, the Liberal Democrats moved out of our old HQ in Great George Street.

Great George Street was the party’s second HQ, after Cowley Street, and earlier today the final departure was made:

As I wrote in my March report back to party members:

This year the vast majority of HQ staff have been working from home. They have told us that post-lockdowns, splitting their working week between home and office is their preference. We support them in that choice of doing their work, their way. This has allowed us to secure a smaller office space which will considerably lower our costs. We have found a space that will give us the flexibility to expand into a general election operation without having to relocate. That will be a major benefit given the Conservative plans to scrap the Fixed Term Parliaments Act and return us to the days of having to anticipate when a Prime Minister may spring a snap election on everyone without warning.

Farewell, Great George Street.

Note: post will be forwarded for quite some time, so don’t worry about any letter you’ve just posted or any materials you have with the Great George Street address on them.

