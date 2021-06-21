Liberal Democrats move out of Great George Street HQ
With accidental but poetic timing, on the day new MP Sarah Green was sworn in at Parliament, the Liberal Democrats moved out of our old HQ in Great George Street.
Great George Street was the party’s second HQ, after Cowley Street, and earlier today the final departure was made:
As I wrote in my March report back to party members:
This year the vast majority of HQ staff have been working from home. They have told us that post-lockdowns, splitting their working week between home and office is their preference. We support them in that choice of doing their work, their way. This has allowed us to secure a smaller office space which will considerably lower our costs.
We have found a space that will give us the flexibility to expand into a general election operation without having to relocate. That will be a major benefit given the Conservative plans to scrap the Fixed Term Parliaments Act and return us to the days of having to anticipate when a Prime Minister may spring a snap election on everyone without warning.
Farewell, Great George Street.
Note: post will be forwarded for quite some time, so don’t worry about any letter you’ve just posted or any materials you have with the Great George Street address on them.
I couldn’t let your statement “return us to the days of having to anticipate when a Prime Minister may spring a snap election on everyone without warning” go without comment. Since the Fixed Term Parliaments Act became law two out of the three general elections have been snap elections. The Fixed Term Parliaments Act doesn’t work.
The 2019 election, although an early one, was not a surprise one pulled on a date without other parties being able to prepare in advance. Even in 2017, it was a very long campaign from the surprise news to polling day – so again, it was less snap than it looks at first glance.