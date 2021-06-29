8 lessons from Chesham and Amersham: LDN #150

8 lessons from Chesham and Amersham 1. The Lib Dem campaign was excellent Excellent candidate, excellent campaign manager, excellent team effort right from 16 visits by Ed Davey through to the first time leaflet deliverer I hit the long, long drives with one weekend. It was lovely to hear Sarah Green call out her campaign manager’s family for thanks in her victory speech. The grinding work required for winning needs the support of family and friends.



The intensity of the campaign was essential to it being successful. Our challenge now is to continue to regrow our grassroots strength so that we can get closer to matching that intensity in multiple seats at a general election.



That’s why the party’s investment in such a large network of field campaign staff from early on in this Parliament has been so important.

2. The Conservative campaign was awful It’s likely the best Conservative by-election campaigners are hard at work in Batley and Spen. But it wasn’t their B team in Chesham and Amersham. It was more like the D team.



Two striking examples illustrate this. First, one Sunday morning I turned up around 9.30am to help in our Amersham office. Between the station and the office was the Conservative office. As I walked past, two people were at the shut door, one saying ‘perhaps if we get a coffee and come back at 10am there will be somebody here?’. When I got to the Lib Dem office it was open, and other helpers had already signed in ahead of me.



Second, the Conservatives failed to spot a mammoth switch in public opinion. Even after ballot boxes started being opened at the count, there were Conservatives telling the media that they would win. The Conservatives not only missed what voters had been saying during the election. They even missed what the ballot papers were showing at the count.



So there is a warning for the Liberal Democrats in that we can’t expect future Conservative campaigns to be so inept. But not all their problems will be so easy to fix…

3. Elections are about the future, not the past Political activists get and stay far angrier about the past than voters. When another party gets something wrong, rival activists remember it and are motivated by it for years after. But for voters, most of the time they are voting about what they want for the future rather than to reward or punish people for the past. (Yes, that’s true even with tuition fees.)



Impressions created by events linger, setting the reputation of people or parties, but the issues move on.



In 2019, the Conservatives had powerful messages about the future: get Brexit done and make sure Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t become Prime Minister. But Corbyn is gone and Brexit has happened. People aren’t going to reward the Conservatives for getting Brexit done (even if they think it’s going well). Same too with coronavirus. Just as voters are not fired up to punish the Conservatives for their deadly blunders last year, nor are they fired up to reward them for the relative success of the vaccination drive. Past, not future.



So what now is the Conservative message, post Brexit and post Corbyn? There wasn’t sight of an answer to that in the Chesham and Amersham campaign. This wasn’t just the campaign team messing up. Because the national Conservative message has something for the future… if you are in the Red Wall. But outside the Red Wall, quite what do the Conservatives want to do for you? As the by-election showed, they’ve not got a good answer.

4. Voters get to choose what an election is about It’s not only that voters tend to be more interested in the future than in the past. It’s also that voters get to choose which bits of the future matter most to them. Parties can try to persuade them, but in a democracy you can only run winning campaigns by starting with the humility of wanting to understand what voters currently think matters.



The Greens thought the election should be about scrapping HS2. Rejoin EU thought the election should be about undoing Brexit ASAP. Plenty of voters in Chesham and Amersham don’t like either HS2 or Brexit. But the Green vote fell to a deposit losing 3.9% even though the Greens a few days before were talking of getting 10% or more. And Rejoin EU came bottom with just 101 votes (0.3%).



Voters wanted the election to be about other matters. The Lib Dem campaign got this right. Listen to voters, find the things that overlap between their concerns and our values, and then campaign hard on them. An approach that the Thornhill Review into our 2019 election campaign reminds us we don’t always get right. But this by-election shows how we are getting better at remembering it.

5. Tactical voting works There was massive tactical voting. It was achieved without any candidate deals.



It was also achieved despite mixed messages from Labour, likely reflecting divisions within their party. Keir Starmer didn’t visit and Labour’s campaign budget looks to have been low. Yet deputy leader Angela Rayner turned up and on polling day at least seven Labour MPs broadcast their campaigning in the seat on social media.



Which just goes to show that the most effective mobilisation of voters to defeat the Conservatives comes from voters themselves.

6. Tactical voting was not enough Even with Labour falling to its lowest ever constituency result, Sarah Green wouldn’t have won without also winning over many former Conservatives. There’s no magic solution to be had from adding up the votes of non-Conservatives. The hard graft of winning over Conservatives is also required.



That’s a mindset many in Labour seem to struggle with in particular, more comfortable with hating Conservatives than with wooing them. Chesham and Amersham showed the virtues of taking a different approach.

7. 2019 may yet be for Lib Dems what 2017 was for Conservatives Theresa May in 2017, Jo Swinson in 2019: both went into an election with high hopes and both came out of it with those hopes smashed.



The Conservative 2017 debacle did, however, show the signs of the realignment of British politics in northern England which then played off so very well for them in 2019.



For the Lib Dems, 2019 was even more disappointing than 2017 for the Conservatives. But it too showed signs of a political realignment. Chesham and Amersham was one of those seats with a large number of Remainers and graduates where the Lib Dems moved back into a decent second in 2019.



For all the disappointments, you can see in the 2019 results the creation of a promising set of seats for the Lib Dems to win next time. There’s a liberal consistency to the party’s support in them that means 2019 may yet turn out to have been a key step in the creation of that strong Lib Dem core vote we so much need.

8. There is a big political space for the Liberal Democrats Blue Wall clichés and photo ops now abound. What is promising about the outlook for the Liberal Democrats at the next Westminster general election is that both the Conservatives and Labour have been tuning their pitches for the Red Wall – and doing so using messages that can be positively counter-productive in Blue Wall areas.



They have left a big political space for the Liberal Democrats. Chesham and Amersham is another step towards us filling the space. We shouldn’t under-estimate just how much more hard work is to come. But the opportunity is there.



What lessons do you draw from the by-election result? Do hit reply and let me know.



