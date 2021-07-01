Lib Dems snatch by-election victory over Conservatives

In addition to the Batley and Spen Parliamentary by-election, there were seven council by-elections this week, to fill eight vacancies.

Good to see six of those seven contests have Lib Dem candidates, an improvement of one on the last time the wards were contested.

Even better news to see this result from Dominic Rabb’s Esher and Walton constituency:

Many congratulations to Robin Stephens and the team. I hope Robin’s feet get some rest:

Elsewhere:

Thank you to Jane Nicolov for standing.

More results as they come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

