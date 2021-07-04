Tributes as Newcastle councillor Anita Lower dies

Sad news from Newcastle about a very popular colleague in the Liberal Democrats:

It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our friend and colleague Anita Lower. She will be sorely missed by many in local government, in Newcastle and further afield, and by her constituents who she has served with great commitment over many years.

Cllr Anita Lower was first elected to the Council in 1994, serving continuously as a councillor since then until her death. She was councillor for Blakelaw ward for 10 years and then councillor for Castle ward from 2004 to 2021. Anita held many important roles in the Council, including serving in the Council’s cabinet during the years of the Liberal Democrats administration between 2004 and 2011. She also held the post of Leader of the Opposition between 2013 and 2020. Anita had been serving as chair of the Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee, a role which won her great respect across the Council, for her ability to work constructively in ensuring that council decisions and decision-makers were open and held to account.

Last month she was elected unanimously by the Council to the huge civic honour of Sheriff and Deputy Lord Mayor of Newcastle upon Tyne in May 2021.

Anita’s work at the Local Government Association won her recognition in national circles. She held national positions within the Liberal Democrats as a member of the party’s Federal Board and as Vice-Chair of Campaigns at the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors & Campaigners.

Anita was the Liberal Democrats Parliamentary candidate for Newcastle North in both the 2015 and 2017 elections.

Her depth of knowledge, wise advice, friendship, appetite for hard work, absolute dedication to the cause of Liberal Democracy, and jam making will be sorely missed.

Our thoughts go out to all Anita’s family and friends.

Nick Cott, Leader of the Opposition Liberal Democrats, Newcastle City Council

Christine Morrissey, Chair of Newcastle Liberal Democrats