Keep masks mandatory on public transport a little while longer – Lib Dems
A party press release brings the news:
The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to keep masks mandatory on public transport after 19th July.
Munira Wilson MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health, believes it would be a small price worth paying to protect others:
“Many people, especially the vulnerable, do not yet feel confident enough to travel on crowded public transport. There are millions who have still not been double jabbed, and are therefore at greater risk of both becoming ill themselves and spreading the virus to others.
“Keeping masks mandatory on public transport which can often become overcrowded is the right thing to do.
“We have all made tough sacrifices throughout this pandemic, and asking people to wear masks on public transport a little while longer to protect others, is a small price worth paying.
“I fear that the Government’s desire to remove all restrictions on the 19th July is driven more by internal battles within the Conservative party rather than sound scientific advice.
“The Health Secretary is too busy trying to appease members of his own party who have been determined to put an early end to restrictions no matter the costs to the public’s health. He should stop prioritising politics over science.”
Why? Ssuch a policy must be evidence based, a cornerstone principle for Lib Dems until now. What changed? ‘Millions of people’ is not concrete, verified data. Where is it from? If people are worried why not allay their fears instead?
If we produce a policy every time ‘some people are worried’ we’d have no cars, cycling, alcohol, butter, exams, …….
Very good idea. I’d be in favourr. I don’t like masks because they hide people’s faces and therefore are somewhat dehumanising. But if they inhibit the spread of this disease, which is still serious and could still evolve more ‘variants of concern’ if not kept strictly in check, then I’m in favour. Remember: the more ‘variants of concern’ that emerge, the greater the likelihood that, sooner or later, we’ll get one that evades the vaccines entirely. Then we’re back to square one.
Even so, BoJo’s government won’t, will they? Too busy chasing easy populism. I don’t want to rain on parades but if I were a bookmaker I’d be tempted to offer odds on another lockdown this autumn or winter. Because, YET AGAIN, this stupid Government won’t have been firm enough.
Interesting fact about the new Health Secretary which should maybe ring alarm bells: He is an admirer of US novelist Ayn Rand – or at least of her novels. And one central plank of Objectivist faith (which Ms Rand founded) is that ‘socialised medicine’, i.e. an NHS, is total anathema. And we all know about the quality of non-public health ‘care’ in the USA. I believe that extortionate medical bills are the commonest reason for personal bankruptcy in the US. Foxes in charge of hen-coops spring to mind.