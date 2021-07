Boris Johnson. Photo by Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).

A surprisingly high 42% of 2019 Conservative voters want Boris Johnson to go as party leader before the next general election. That’s according to new polling from Redfield & Wilton:

According to Redfield & Wilton, the polling “took place before the media reporting leading up to the resignation of UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock last week”.