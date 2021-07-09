Six seats change hands in this week’s by-elections

Seven local council seats across six wards up for election in this week’s by-elections.

Five wards and six of the seats had Liberal Democrat candidates, with one ward seeing a candidate this time when there was none last but also one seeing no candidate when there had been one last time around.

It was a pretty wild set of results, with six seats changing hands.

Feniton, East Devon

Todd Olive stood for the Lib Dems after three no-shows in a row for the party in this ward.

Honiton St Michael’s, East Devon

The Liberal Democrat candidate was Jules Hoyles.

Aldeburgh and Leiston, East Suffolk

A double-vacancy but no Lib Dem candidate even though there was one last time the ward was up for election.

Mark Hall, Harlow

The Lib Dem candidate was Lesley Rideout.

St Neots East, Huntingdonshire

Geoff Seeff stood for the Liberal Democrats.

Ardingly and Balcombe, Mid Sussex

The Liberal Democrat candidate was Ben Jerrit.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections – though congratulations to Meg Townsley and the team in Leeds this week.

