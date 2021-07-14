PODCAST – Lessons from football for political campaigning
With the a new edition of 101 Ways To Win An Election out, I chatted with co-author Ed Maxfield for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts.
Roaming across Black Lives Matter, William Wilberforce, Matt Hancock, how the music industry is changing and one of the worst answers given in a political debate, we talked about political campaigning, our favourite chapters from our own book and other books we’d recommend.
Show notes
- Get the new edition of 101 Ways To Win An Election.
- How public opinion has shifted over taking the knee.
- How experience can lead to doctors making more mistakes.
- The different impact of the internet on the music and phone industries.
- Michael Dukakis gets it wrong on the death penalty.
- William Wilberforce by William Hague: Bookshop (independent bookshops) / Amazon / Waterstones.*
- Putting Voters in Their Place by Ron Johnston and Charles Pattie: Bookshop (independent bookshops) / Amazon / Waterstones.*
- How to win friends and influence people by Dale Carnegie: Bookshop (independent bookshops) / Amazon / Waterstones.*
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
