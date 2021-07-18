“I don’t want to be in a politics driven by fear”: Willie Rennie

Following his decision to stand down as leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, Willie Rennie has given an interview with The Scotsman:

“I don’t want to be involved in a politics that is driven by fear and even if I don’t win as a result I am not going to be driven by that,” he said.

Highlighting the debate in the House of Commons around international aid, which led to a cut in overall aid funding and the decision to remove the £20 uplift in Universal Credit, Mr Rennie said both results “chips away” and “undermines” public trust in the Union.

He labelled the Conservatives as the “main recruiting sergeant for the SNP” and insisted that despite the [last Scottish Parliament election] result, the Liberal Democrats were on the right path in Scotland to returning to a meaningful electoral force.

Mr Rennie said: “The Conservatives ran the darkest, negative campaign that I have probably seen them and that is saying something.

“They cast themselves as the defender of the Union, but every step they take undermines the union.

“It’s not the UK that is the problem, it is the Conservatives that are the problem.

“That is an utterly depressing set of politics and myself and I think [Scottish Labour leader] Anas [Sarwar] too worked really hard to present a positive alternative to those twin nationalisms. It didn’t work, but would I have done anything different? No, because I am not going to go down the route of an utterly depressing, negative, dark campaign that I think both sides ran.”