Four in five Labour member back electoral reform for Westminster
Welcome news reported by LabourList:
New polling shows 83% of Labour members believe the party should support changing the UK’s electoral system to proportional representation, up from 76% less than two years ago, LabourList can exclusively reveal.
According to a poll of nearly 1,000 Labour members, conducted by YouGov for Labour for a New Democracy, only 10% say their party should not support the switch from first-past-the-post to a form of proportional representation (PR).
The latest findings show record levels of support within Labour for the policy of electoral reform, which would change how general elections are run in the UK, with backing for PR being strong across all ages, genders and regions.
It follows a previous YouGov survey, carried out in December 2019 just before the Tories won an 80-seat majority with 43% of the popular vote, which found that 76% of party members thought Labour should back PR.
This is particularly welcome news as pretty much every plausible route to electoral reform for general elections involves large numbers of Labour MPs being willing to support, as discussed with Wendy Chamberlain and Paul Tyler on a podcast earlier this year:
Of course, traditionally Labour has talked a good game about favouring electoral reform for Westminster right up until it has the chance to do something (being in government, 2011 AV referendum) and then failed to follow through. But the breadth of grassroots support across all parts of the party, including among Momentum members, gives hope that next time will be different.
