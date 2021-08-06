SNP win this week’s one local council by-election from Labour

Only one principal authority council by-election this week, a Labour defence in Scotland.

As ever, when looking at the figures it’s worth bearing in mind that Scottish council elections are fought under STV but by-elections when one seat is up use AV (the alternative vote).

Hans Edgington stood for the Liberal Democrats. Thank you Hans!

With the usual caveats about how only some parish/town council by-elections get reported, there was a welcome Lib Dem gain in Wiltshire:

That win is particularly good news ahead of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) by-election in Wiltshire.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections.

