Only 1 in 5 clear what ‘levelling up’ means
As with ‘pork barrel politics’ so with ‘levelling up’: a phrase widely used by political insiders leaves the public baffled.
The levelling up polling comes from Opinium:
Before today had you heard of the term “levelling up” in the context of it being something the government wants to do?
30% – I had not heard this before today
21% – I had heard it but don’t know what it means
30% – I had heard it and have a vague idea of what it means
18% – I had heard it and have a clear idea of what it means
Levelling up will mean different things to different people. It is a useless catch phrase.The north it can mean one thing,the south another.I believe Johnson only used it to succor in the ‘red wallers’. His behaviour etc implies it(coal mine comments and no apology). It was just a way to gain power.As a result we can ask on the door what people want from the phrase and campaign in the areas on the majority decision of what info we get back