Only 1 in 5 clear what ‘levelling up’ means

As with ‘pork barrel politics’ so with ‘levelling up’: a phrase widely used by political insiders leaves the public baffled.

The levelling up polling comes from Opinium:

Before today had you heard of the term “levelling up” in the context of it being something the government wants to do?

30% – I had not heard this before today

21% – I had heard it but don’t know what it means

30% – I had heard it and have a vague idea of what it means

18% – I had heard it and have a clear idea of what it means



