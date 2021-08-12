Lib Dems win by-election in Tim Farron’s constituency

Six principal authority council by-elections this week, three in England and three in Scotland. Great to see all six had Liberal Democrat candidates, two up on the last time these seats were up.

The results kick off with a Lib Dem win in Tim Farron’s constituency:

Congratulations to Fiona and the team.

Really impressive to get so close this time after the party didn’t stand last time in Orwell and Villages.

More results as they come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

Congratulations, Paul.

