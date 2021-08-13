PODCAST – Does it really matter what the political polls currently say?

It was great to have Survation‘s Damian Lyons Lowe on Never Mind The Bar Charts, fresh off the back of his firm’s success in polling the Hartlepool by-election. As well as talking about how he got into political polling and what to watch out for when a surprising poll appears, we discussed whether everyone is just paying too much attention to political polls. Does it really matter what they are currently saying?

Listen to find out…

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word