PODCAST – Does it really matter what the political polls currently say?
It was great to have Survation‘s Damian Lyons Lowe on Never Mind The Bar Charts, fresh off the back of his firm’s success in polling the Hartlepool by-election. As well as talking about how he got into political polling and what to watch out for when a surprising poll appears, we discussed whether everyone is just paying too much attention to political polls. Does it really matter what they are currently saying?
Show notes
- Yes, it is fun watching people do Sudoku: Cracking The Cryptic’s YouTube channel.
- Damian Lyons Lowe gets grilled by Andrew Neil.
- The ever-wise Martin Boon.
- Survation’s successful Hartlepool polling.
- Get your latest polling fixes with Britain Elections and Elections Map UK on Twitter.
- Anthony Wells disagrees with agree/disagree questions.
- Keiran Pedley on Twitter and his podcast.
- John Curtice on what the polls say.
- Damian Lyons Lowe on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
