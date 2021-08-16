Kabul airport: Create safe corridor to offer a new escape route

From a Liberal Democrat press release:

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to work with international allies to secure a safe corridor of land in Afghanistan, to allow more people an escape route from the Taliban to an international border.

Layla Moran MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, said:

The scenes from Kabul airport this morning are heart-breaking and we must offer a new way out for those desperate to escape the terror of the Taliban.

A safe corridor of land from Kabul to an international border may offer an escape route from this murderous, tyrannical and barbaric regime. The government must make this their top priority today, and secure such a humanitarian corridor with international allies.

All those who need to escape the Taliban, especially women and girls, must be given the chance. The Prime Minister needs to show international leadership and start work with our allies on this immediately.