Former Labour winner in Sheffield Hallam charged with fraud

The BBC reports news of the former Labour MP who won Sheffield Hallam from Nick Clegg in 2017 and was arrested by the police in 2019:

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has been charged with seven counts of fraud.

South Yorkshire Police said the charges … related to expenses claims submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

In total he faces seven counts of fraud and one count of entering into an arrangement which facilitates the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property by another, the force said…

Mr O’Mara took the Sheffield Hallam seat for Labour from former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg in June 2017.

He later resigned from the party and stepped down as MP at the 2019 general election.