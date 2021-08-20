Conservative donor fined for hiding true source of money

An update on financial saga around Northampton Town Football Club, which earlier this year resulted in seven people being charged over donations made to the Conservative Party in 2014.

The BBC reports:

A hypnotherapist has been fined £6,000 after admitting not properly declaring political contributions in a case linked to a missing £10.25m loan to Northampton Town FC.

Alan Mayfield made the £10,000 payment to Northampton South Conservative Association in 2014 without declaring he was not the source of the funds…

Mayfield, 64, of Hill Farm Road, Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, was charged by detectives investigating the disappearance of £10.25m loaned to the football club by the now-defunct Northampton Borough Council…

The magistrates were told Mayfield donated £10,000 to the election campaign of former Conservative MP David Mackintosh in May 2014…

They heard how £11,000 was transferred to Mayfield’s account by Howard Grossman via Mr Grossman’s company 1st Land Ltd.

The company was set up to carry out the redevelopment of Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium and received the bulk of the loan money.

Three days later, Mayfield paid £10,000 to Northampton South Conservative Association.