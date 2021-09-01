PODCAST – Prime Minister Priti and other things that never happened

There’s a new book of political alternative histories out called Prime Minister Priti: And other things that never happened. One of its editors is a Liberal Democrat. So who better to have back on Never Mind The Bar Charts than that editor… Duncan Brack.

Listen to us discuss how Eric Joyce having one drink too many caused Brexit (perhaps), what the appeal is of political counter-factuals, our favourite chapters from this book and how one change in the events of 1923 could have led to a very different political history for the Liberal Party.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word

Follow the show on Twitter.

Like the show on Facebook.

Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.

* This list includes affiliate links which generate a commission for each sale made.