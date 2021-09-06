Lib Dems table motion to dock Dominic Raab’s pay

A party press release brings the news:

The Liberal Democrats are tabling an Early Day Motion to dock Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s pay over his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

They are also calling for the Government to use the money saved to fund the resettlement of Afghan refugees, following reports of a £557m shortfall in resettlement funding.

Commenting on the motion, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“Dominic Raab is one of the worst Foreign Secretaries in British history.

“He has presided over the worst foreign policy disaster since the Suez and decided to spend more time on the beach instead of picking up the phone to help vulnerable Afghans.

“His continued dithering and delays has put lives at risk. Therefore it’s only right that his pay be docked for failing to do his job properly.

“By repurposing his Ministerial salary, we can fund 10 Afghan refugees to resettle and build a new life here in the UK. This is a much better use of taxpayers’ money.”

The text of the motion is as follows;

“That this House censures the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, for his handling of the UK’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has put the lives of Afghan interpreters in grave danger; and believes that if the Prime Minister is not prepared to dismiss him, the Secretary of State’s Ministerial salary should be removed for the rest of this Parliament because of this dereliction of duty.”