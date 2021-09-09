Thom Campion elected as Lib Dems hold Newcastle seat in by-election

Four Liberal Democrat candidates in the six principal authority council by-elections this week. That brings to an end the run of several weeks with full Lib Dem slates, but it’s still one up on the the last time these wards were contested.

What’s more:

First up, a Labour hold:

Thank you to Nathan Shone for standing, putting the Lib Dems on the ballot paper after eight previous contests in a row in this ward in which the party was absent.

Next up, Thom Campion has successfully held a seat in Newcastle following the death of Anita Lower:

Congratulations Thom!

Thank you to Mark Firth for standing.

(The last time the ward – which is a multi-member ward – was contested there was a Lib Dem candidate. But the vote share changes are from when this specific seat was last up.)

Thank you to John Wilcock for standing for the Liberal Democrats.

And the last result:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

