Only 1% think government’s social care plans will make them better off
When tax rises switch from being a theoretical question to a practical action, it’s common for public opinion to shift. But this in YouGov’s latest poll is particularly damaging for the government, as it undercuts the basic purpose of their National Insurance tax hike:
That poll also had good news from both Labour and the Liberal Democrats:
It also had a useful useless question:
