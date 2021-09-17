Peter Taylor re-selected in Watford

Elected Mayor of Watford Peter Taylor has been re-selected by the local Liberal Democrats ahead of next May’s elections:

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

