PODCAST – 1960: The Making of the President
Something a little different from the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts: a board game review with Jim Williams. A political board game, of course.
It’d be great to hear what you think of this game review. Should Jim and I play more games and talk about them in future episodes?
Show notes
- Get your own copy of 1960: The Making of the President.
- Eugene Burdick.
- My cunning advantage over Jim.
- Canadian Check Shirt Guy (aka Rodney Smith) reviews 1960: The Making of the President on YouTube.
- How Nixon’s poor shaving helped lose him the 1960 election.
- The famous Nixon/Khrushchev photo.
- Make Votes Matter – campaigning for electoral reform in the UK.
- If Then: How One Data Company Invented the Future by Jill Lepore: Bookshop (independent bookshops) / Amazon.*
- Codenames and 13 Days.*
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Like the show on Facebook.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
* This list includes affiliate links which generate a commission for each sale made.
Leave a Reply