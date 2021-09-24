Two Lib Dem holds but one loss in this week’s by-elections

Six principal authority council by-elections this week. Unusually, half of them were Liberal Democrat defences. Helped by that, it’s yet another week with a full slate of Liberal Democrat candidates.

First up, commiserations to Anne Pallett:

Happier news though from Devon, with congratulations to new councillor Jamie Kemp:

Thank you to Katy Brookes-Duncan for being the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Congratulations to new councillor Jonathan Cornthwaite.

Michael Illingworth was the Lib Dem candidate – thank you.

Thank you to Dan Brown for standing.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, this other by-election did come to notice:

OUT NOW: Fully revised and updated third edition of 101 Ways To Win An Election, including several completely new chapters. Find out more and get your copy here.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

