Canadian Liberal investigated for removing election leaflet

At first glance, the story from Canada of a political campaigner caught removing a leaflet from a rival sounds like the sort of story that crops up every now and again, even if a little more high profile than usual:

An investigation has been launched into an incident involving Liberal MP-elect George Chahal, Calgary police confirm. Chahal, formerly a city councillor, ran for the Liberals in the riding of Calgary Skyview and captured the sole non-Conservative seat in the city from incumbent Jag Sahota on Monday. The day before the election, he was captured on a doorbell camera removing one of Sahota’s campaign flyers and replacing it with one of his own.

But wait. Chahal has an unusual defence:

The Chahal campaign has said the brochure was taken because it contained the wrong polling location. In a written statement sent to CBC News earlier this week, [the campaign] said: “While dropping off polling info flyers prior to polls opening on election day, George removed a piece of campaign literature that identified an incorrect polling location for the person residing at the address. “All through election day, campaign volunteers found incorrectly labelled materials across the eastern side of the riding. Our campaign contacted Elections Canada and advised them of the issue.”

But wait once again. Because the other side doesn’t agree:

The Sahota campaign, as well as the homeowner who captured the footage, said that wasn’t the case. Homeowner Glenn Pennett said it was Chahal’s flyer that had the incorrect information.

Investigations are continuing.

Thank you to Andy Hyde for highlighting this story to me.

