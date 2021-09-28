The difference between Labour and the Lib Dems in two tweets

Tweet number one, on the future for our politics, and Labour once again blinking when it comes to supporting electoral reform:

Tweet number two, from a Labour MP about civil liberties – or rather, a blindness to civil liberties and the ways in which surveillance and data are so often abused, a failure to worry about state power and an unfortunate naivety about the risks of discrimination:

There are certainly ways we can and should use technology to better fight crime. But the way to do that successfully is to be aware of the huge risks of systems being abused, and to be aware of how often community snooping via platforms such as Nextdoor end up in discriminatory fear-mongering, not to ignore them. It’s telling that Labour ignores what Liberal Democrats care so much about.

