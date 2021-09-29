Three Tuesday council by-elections in Broadland

It’s been a while since the last Tuesday council by-election, but two this week for three seats – all Conservative defences on Broadland Council, which has a full council meeting on Thursday. A full slate of Lib Dem candidates once again too, hooray.

Thank you to John Chettleburgh, Eleanor Mason and Victor Scrivens for standing for the Lib Dems.

More by-elections to come on Thursday.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But these two parish contests on Tuesday were also spotted:

