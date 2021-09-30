Tom Morrison selected in Cheadle

Congratulations to the latest Liberal Democrat to be selected as a Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC), Tom Morrison in Cheadle:

Previously held by the Liberal Democrats until 2015, the Conservative majority in Cheadle was cut to just 2,336 at the 2019 general election when Tom Morrison was also the candidate.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

