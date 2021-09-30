Liberal Democrat gain from Conservatives in Penrith by-election

Six council by-elections on Thursday, following up the trio on Tuesday. Disappointingly there were only four Liberal Democrat candidates for the seat seats this time around. Although one missing candidate was in a ward the party last stood in back in 2003, the other was in a ward the party contested as recently as 2019.

First in is a huge swing from Labour in Sunderland, in a ward where since 2010 the Lib Dems have always either finished last or not stood:

Congratulations and commiserations to John Lennox on the team for that huge swing, coming so close to winning.

Next up, one better with a Liberal Democrat gain:

Congratulations to Roger Burgin and the team. All the better news as Eden Council is run by a Lib Dem-led coalition with a small majority – now an increased majority.

More results as they come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

