Bulk.ly: a great tool for running social media accounts

When I do training on how to run local Liberal Democrat social media accounts, one of the main topics I run through is ‘evergreen content’. This is, content which is most timeless and which it is beneficial to repeat every now and again. Information about when the local Lib Dem team holds surgeries, or a prompt to join the party for example.

Bulk.ly is a social media automation tool which is great for managing such evergreen content. You can connect it up to multiple social media accounts, give it a batch of appropriate messages, decide how often you want them to appear (which can be very infrequently, keeping the bulk of your social media messages fresh), and then set things running in the background. It even integrates with Buffer to ensure your messages always appear at peak times.

(Tip: never, ever schedule content for 11am or just after. It’s always a risk otherwise that you may get caught out when minutes of silence happen to mark a tragedy and you forget about your scheduled content.)

I’ve been using Bulk.ly for several years and have found it a huge boon. Technical support has also always been quick and helpful on the rare occasions I’ve run into a problem.

Though it’s not free, it more than repays its cost with the time saved and better content management provided. Plus you can get a 7-day trial for free to check it out.

